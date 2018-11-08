CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – Head coach and general manager Lee Stone is leaving the Campbell River Storm.

According to a statement posted on the team’s Twitter, Stone and the team have mutually agreed to part ways. Cam Basarab and Bill Brett will stay with the team. Basarab will be the new head coach and Brett will be the new general manager.

Stone will still have a hand in the team by staying on as a senior advisor to the Campbell River Storm owner and staff, but he will focus his efforts on running the Cyclone Taylor Cup.

We have reached out to the Storm’s owner, Linda Spooner but we have not heard back from her yet.