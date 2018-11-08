One of Donna Lytle's installations, where she recorded and composed bee sounds to accompany the sculpture. Photo courtesy of Donna Lytle.

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Powell River’s Donna Lytle is one of the recipients of the latest round of B.C. Arts Council grants.

The grants are awarded to various artists, arts and culture organizations, and local museums who are excelling in their field.

Donna Lytle is a member of the Powell River arts council. Lytle’s medium is sound, meaning her art is centred on sound and music, though she does collaborate with artists from other disciplines as well.

Lytle said the grant is a huge help to her, as she is currently working on an interactive piece. She said she aims to engage the public through sound. Lytle added that the piece will explore how speech brings people to action.

“We’re so lucky to have a government that provides support for this development of artistic perceptions. It’s wonderful. I’m always very thankful,” Lytle said.

Lytle is not sure when the new piece will debut, but she hopes to finish in the next five to six months.

“I’m hoping we can complete it in that time, but you know it is a process. You’re always set for possible tangents or delays. Maybe it will come together quite quickly.”

For more of her previous art and installations, visit Lytle’s website.