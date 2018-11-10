The Legislature in Victoria in a file image.

VICTORIA, B.C- The provincial government is handing out gaming money to local organizations across Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

The grants are providing funding for arts, culture, and sport non-profits, part of the Community Gaming Grants program.

According to the province, over 700 not-for-profit organizations are receiving approximately $18 million to deliver performing arts, literature, heritage and cultural programs for people of all ages.

$27.5 million is also going to more than 850 sport sector organizations in 2018-19.

The total amount for the Comox Valley is $543,660, going to 24 organizations.

The total amount for the North Island are is $460,300, going to 23 organizations.

The total amount for the Powell River-Sunshine Coast area is $537,550, going to 28 organizations.

A list of amounts and organizations can be found here.

B.C. Seniors Games Society – Zone 2: $30,000

Campbell River & District Minor Baseball Association: $22,000

Campbell River and District Museum and Archives Society: $58,500

Campbell River and District Public Art Gallery: $34,000

Campbell River Athletic Association: $3,900

Campbell River Community Arts Council: $20,000

Campbell River Genealogy Society: $3,500

Campbell River Gymnastics Association: $25,000

Campbell River Judo Club: $ 10,400

Campbell River Minor Hockey Association: $ 68,000

Campbell River Salmon Festival Society: $45,000

Campbell River Salmon Kings Summer Swim Society: $19,000

Campbell River Skating Club: $28,000

Campbell River Swim Club: $32,000

Campbell River Volleyball Club: $4,500

Campbell River Wado Ryu Association: $3,600

Campbell River Wrestling Association: $6,000

Campbell River Youth Soccer Association: $26,200

Chimo Gymnastics Club: $40,000

Coast Rogue Arts Society: $5,500

Coast String Fiddlers Association: $8,000

Coasting Along Theatre Society: $11,000

Comox Valley Ringette Association: $6,000

Comox Archives & Museum Society: $16,500

Comox Valley Air Force Museum Association: $20,000

Comox Valley Aquatic Club: $43,000

Comox Valley Art Gallery: $41,000

Comox Valley Community Arts Council: $23,000

Comox Valley Curling Club: $9,200

Comox Valley Exhibition Association Fall Fair: $44,000

Comox Valley Lacrosse Association: $10,000

Comox Valley Orcas Synchronized Swim Club: $7,500

Comox Valley Raiders Youth Football Club: $22,500

Comox Valley Volleyball Club: $11,000

Cortes Island Museum & Archives Society: $15,000

Courtenay and District Historical Society: $40,000

Deer Crossing – The Art Farm Society: $26,400

Friends of Film Society of Powell River: $14,000

Gibsons Curling Club: $6,000

Gibsons Sailing Club: $17,000

Gold River Skating Club: $10,000

Malaspina Art Society: $5,000

Mt. Washington Ski Club: $17,000

North Island Festival of Performing Arts: $5,000

North Island Metis Association: $2,500

Pacific Region International Summer Music Academy Association: $25,000

Pender Harbour Music Society: $5,000

Performing Arts BC Festivals Society: $20,400

Powell River Academy of Music: $30,000