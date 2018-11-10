VICTORIA, B.C- The provincial government is handing out gaming money to local organizations across Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.
The grants are providing funding for arts, culture, and sport non-profits, part of the Community Gaming Grants program.
According to the province, over 700 not-for-profit organizations are receiving approximately $18 million to deliver performing arts, literature, heritage and cultural programs for people of all ages.
$27.5 million is also going to more than 850 sport sector organizations in 2018-19.
The total amount for the Comox Valley is $543,660, going to 24 organizations.
The total amount for the North Island are is $460,300, going to 23 organizations.
The total amount for the Powell River-Sunshine Coast area is $537,550, going to 28 organizations.
A list of amounts and organizations can be found here.
B.C. Seniors Games Society – Zone 2: $30,000
Campbell River & District Minor Baseball Association: $22,000
Campbell River and District Museum and Archives Society: $58,500
Campbell River and District Public Art Gallery: $34,000
Campbell River Athletic Association: $3,900
Campbell River Community Arts Council: $20,000
Campbell River Genealogy Society: $3,500
Campbell River Gymnastics Association: $25,000
Campbell River Judo Club: $ 10,400
Campbell River Minor Hockey Association: $ 68,000
Campbell River Salmon Festival Society: $45,000
Campbell River Salmon Kings Summer Swim Society: $19,000
Campbell River Skating Club: $28,000
Campbell River Swim Club: $32,000
Campbell River Volleyball Club: $4,500
Campbell River Wado Ryu Association: $3,600
Campbell River Wrestling Association: $6,000
Campbell River Youth Soccer Association: $26,200
Chimo Gymnastics Club: $40,000
Coast Rogue Arts Society: $5,500
Coast String Fiddlers Association: $8,000
Coasting Along Theatre Society: $11,000
Comox Valley Ringette Association: $6,000
Comox Archives & Museum Society: $16,500
Comox Valley Air Force Museum Association: $20,000
Comox Valley Aquatic Club: $43,000
Comox Valley Art Gallery: $41,000
Comox Valley Community Arts Council: $23,000
Comox Valley Curling Club: $9,200
Comox Valley Exhibition Association Fall Fair: $44,000
Comox Valley Lacrosse Association: $10,000
Comox Valley Orcas Synchronized Swim Club: $7,500
Comox Valley Raiders Youth Football Club: $22,500
Comox Valley Volleyball Club: $11,000
Cortes Island Museum & Archives Society: $15,000
Courtenay and District Historical Society: $40,000
Deer Crossing – The Art Farm Society: $26,400
Friends of Film Society of Powell River: $14,000
Gibsons Curling Club: $6,000
Gibsons Sailing Club: $17,000
Gold River Skating Club: $10,000
Malaspina Art Society: $5,000
Mt. Washington Ski Club: $17,000
North Island Festival of Performing Arts: $5,000
North Island Metis Association: $2,500
Pacific Region International Summer Music Academy Association: $25,000
Pender Harbour Music Society: $5,000
Performing Arts BC Festivals Society: $20,400
Powell River Academy of Music: $30,000