NORTH ISLAND, B.C. – 2018 marks 100 years since the end of World War I.

This is a significant milestone, according to Sean Smith, a member of the Campbell River Legion and an officer in the local Air Cadets squadron.

Ceremonies will not be different from previous years, but Smith said people should still pay extra attention to this year’s ceremonies.

“There should be some added attention to the fact that it is the 100th anniversary. We need the public to understand the significance of this particular date. Remembrance Day is a special day for the nation, especially for people like me and my fellow veterans,” Smith said.

Below are Remembrance Day ceremonies in the North Island. Find one near you and commemorate those who fought for our freedom.

Campbell River

10:45 a.m. – Royal Canadian Legion Branch 137 (301 – 11th Avenue, Campbell River)

11:00 a.m. – Ceremony at the Cenotaph (Shopper’s Row)

Quadra Island

10:45 a.m. – Royal Canadian Legion Branch 154 (1503 W Road, Quathiaski Cove)

Sayward

10:45 a.m. – Royal Canadian Legion Branch 147 (699 Sayward Rd, Sayward)

Port Alice

10:50 a.m. – Remembrance Day service at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 180 (821 Marine Drive, Port Alice)

Port Hardy

10:50 a.m. – Ceremony at the Cenotaph (Carrot Park, Port Hardy)

Port McNeill

10:40 a.m. – Parade starts at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 281 (2631 Mine Rd, Port McNeill)

11:00 a.m. – Ceremony at the Cenotaph (corner of McNeill Rd and Campbell Way)