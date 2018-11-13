PORT HARDY, B.C. – The District of Port Hardy has opened up the lines for trade organizations to apply to work on the new Multiplex project.
The project will see a major expansion of the existing recreational facility to accommodate a new 25 metre in-ground concrete pool, a leisure pool, a lazy river, hot tub, water slide, sauna, new change facilities and other multi-use spaces.
Vancouver’s HDR/CEI Architecture Associates, Inc. is serving as the project consultant, while Unitech Construction Management is the construction manager.
The following tenders are available:
• C-002 Cast in Place Concrete
• C-003 Unit Masonry
• C-004 Structural Steel, Steel Joists, Metal Deck and Miscellaneous Metals
• C-005 Laminated Timber Panels
• C-006 Architectural Woodwork
• C-007 Spray Applied Insulation
• C-008 Preformed Metal Siding
• C-009 TPO Roofing
• C-010 Spray Applied Fireproofing
• C-011 Doors, Frames, Hardware-Supply
• C-012 Rolling Security Shutters
• C-013 Glazed Aluminum Curtain Wall
• C-014 Doors, Hardware-Install
• C-015 Steel Stud/ Insulation/Gypsum Board
• C-016 Ceramic Tile
• C-017 Acoustical Ceilings T-Bar
• C-018 Linear Wood Ceilings
• C-019 Resilient Flooring
• C-020 Sound Absorptive Panels
• C-021 Painting
• C-022 Signage
• C-023 Washroom Accessories – Supply
• C-024 Toilet Partitions
• C-025 Plastic Lockers
• C-026 Fall Arrest & Restraint Device
• C-027 Roller Window Shades
• C-028 Sauna
• C-029 Patient Lift
• C-030 Wheelchair Lift
• C-031 Mechanical
• C-032 Electrical
• C-033 Civil
• C-034 Landscaping
All tenders will be accepted at the offices of the construction manager no later than 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 29th.
Further details on submitting tender documents can be found via this link.