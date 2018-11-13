A design image of the Port Hardy Multiplex, courtesy the District of Port Hardy.

PORT HARDY, B.C. – The District of Port Hardy has opened up the lines for trade organizations to apply to work on the new Multiplex project.

The project will see a major expansion of the existing recreational facility to accommodate a new 25 metre in-ground concrete pool, a leisure pool, a lazy river, hot tub, water slide, sauna, new change facilities and other multi-use spaces.

Vancouver’s HDR/CEI Architecture Associates, Inc. is serving as the project consultant, while Unitech Construction Management is the construction manager.

The following tenders are available:

• C-002 Cast in Place Concrete

• C-003 Unit Masonry

• C-004 Structural Steel, Steel Joists, Metal Deck and Miscellaneous Metals

• C-005 Laminated Timber Panels

• C-006 Architectural Woodwork

• C-007 Spray Applied Insulation

• C-008 Preformed Metal Siding

• C-009 TPO Roofing

• C-010 Spray Applied Fireproofing

• C-011 Doors, Frames, Hardware-Supply

• C-012 Rolling Security Shutters

• C-013 Glazed Aluminum Curtain Wall

• C-014 Doors, Hardware-Install

• C-015 Steel Stud/ Insulation/Gypsum Board

• C-016 Ceramic Tile

• C-017 Acoustical Ceilings T-Bar

• C-018 Linear Wood Ceilings

• C-019 Resilient Flooring

• C-020 Sound Absorptive Panels

• C-021 Painting

• C-022 Signage

• C-023 Washroom Accessories – Supply

• C-024 Toilet Partitions

• C-025 Plastic Lockers

• C-026 Fall Arrest & Restraint Device

• C-027 Roller Window Shades

• C-028 Sauna

• C-029 Patient Lift

• C-030 Wheelchair Lift

• C-031 Mechanical

• C-032 Electrical

• C-033 Civil

• C-034 Landscaping

All tenders will be accepted at the offices of the construction manager no later than 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 29th.

Further details on submitting tender documents can be found via this link.