Duncan Moffat was found in Sayward after being missing for more than a week. Photo courtesy of Facebook.

SAYWARD, B.C. – A young man missing for more than a week has been found on northern Vancouver Island.

Duncan Moffat was found near Sayward, and according to a report from the Campbell River Mirror, he had survived five days in a smashed truck.

A hunter found him on Tuesday.

Moffat was airlifted to Victoria with various injuries, including a broken leg and femur, according to the Mirror report.

According to a Facebook post dedicated to the search for Moffat, he was discovered “dehydrated and delusional”.

Duncan’s current condition is not known, and it’s not known what exactly happened to the 23-year-old.