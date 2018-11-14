POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The Powell River RCMP is investigating an unusual case of hit-and-run and assault.

According to Constable Chris Bakker, the detachment received word of the incident on November 9th. It was said to have happened the night before.

At around 12:30 a.m., a woman was walking on Barnet Street in Powell River when she was hit and knocked over by a vehicle.

The driver of the mini-van got out of the vehicle, and proceeded to kick the woman before driving away from the scene.

Bakker described the vehicle as a black mini-van. The suspect is described as a 20 to 30-year-old Caucasian male with a medium length brown beard.

The victim did not sustain serious injuries as a result of the incident, according to Bakker’s release.

THEFT FROM BOAT

On November 11th, the Powell River detachment were notified of a theft from a boat while it was docked at Beach Gardens Marina.

The door or of the boat was forced open and a pair of binoculars was taken

from inside. The theft occurred sometime between November 7th and November 11th.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

Bakker said that police also stopped a 17-year-old driver on November 8th, along the 4800 block of Joyce Avenue.

He was found to be intoxicated, and received a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day impound under the Motor Vehicle Act.