PORT HARDY, B.C. – The Port Hardy Fire Department has been busy over the last few months.

Fire Chief Brent Borg presented the report to council late last month. One of the biggest calls came as a result of the Larry Lake wildfire, off the Port Alice Highway.

According to a report by the North Island Gazette, that response resulted in over 100 billable hours to the District of Port Hardy for the use of Engine 14. Borg said this equated to about $50,000 in revenue.

During this latest quarter, the department held 13 practice nights, and 11 other training events.

The department currently sits at 29 members, plus three staff.

The following is a list of the calls received by Port Hardy Fire Rescue, by description: