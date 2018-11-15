Duncan Moffat was found in Sayward after being missing for more than a week. Photo courtesy of Facebook.

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – Duncan Moffat, found yesterday near Sayward, is now recovering in Victoria, according to multiple news reports.

Moffat’s uncle Bill McNab said he had had a broken shoulder, ribs, a partially collapsed lung, and a broken leg. He said his nephew survived on apples that rolled within his reach and a bottle of Gatorade.

A hunter found the pickup truck Moffat borrowed from his father and called 911. Moffat had gone off the road 12 metres down, around a curve on the highway south of Sayward.

Reports said Moffat believed he was stuck in the truck for five days.