UPDATE: According to the North Island Gazette, the crash involved two vehicles, with both drivers suffering injuries. Both were taken to hospital.

The highway will re-open after local RCMP finish their assessment.

PORT MCNEILL, B.C- A major crash north of Port McNeill has shut down the highway north of town.

According to Port McNeill Fire Rescue, the call came in about the crash just before 8 a.m. this morning. The incident has shut down Highway 19 between the lookout, north of town, and the 7-Mile landfill.

“The highway will be shut down until further notice,” read the notice from the fire department.

“The highways are extremely slippery please take caution and give yourself extra time travelling this time of year.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.