PORT MCNEILL, B.C. – Two people were sent to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on northern Vancouver Island this morning.

According to Port McNeill Fire Rescue, the call came in about the crash just before 8 a.m. this morning.

The crash was said to have happened between the 7-Mile landfill and just north of the town on Highway 19. The incident shut down Highway 19 between the lookout, north of town, and the 7-Mile landfill.

The victims are believed to have been flown south to the Victoria area. No gender or age was made available as of this publication.