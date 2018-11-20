Ilona Horgen has been elected as chair of the NIC Foundation. Image courtesy North Island College.

COURTENAY, B.C. – The North Island College Foundation has announced a new executive team, as well as two new directors.

Ilona Horgen has been elected as chair of the NIC Foundation following the board’s recent AGM. Joining Horgen as vice chair is Garry Griffin, CIBC’s senior manager and team lead in commercial banking.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that Ilona and Garry are leading the NIC Foundation Board,” said Randall Heidt, executive director of the NIC Foundation and NIC’s vice president of strategic initiatives in a school-issued release.

“Their passion and commitment to students is inspiring.”

Mary Lovely, a chartered professional accountant, was elected treasurer, while lawyer Brett Woodside was elected secretary. Both Mary and Brett are Campbell River residents.

New board members are Dianne Hawkins, the CEO of the Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce, and Jay Dixon.

Dixon is the principal of North Island Secondary School in Port McNeill.

Completing their terms on the board are former chair Lisa Moyes and vice chair Kathryn Jones.

“It has been an honour and a privilege having worked with Lisa and Kathryn,” Heidt said. “Their knowledge, leadership and commitment to the NIC Foundation and NIC students are exemplary.”

NIC President John Bowman, and NIC Board of Governors representative and student Jennifer Kortlever joined the board earlier this year.

“Students at all four campuses saw an increase in awards distributed this fall for the fourth straight year, thanks to our generous donors and excellent work by the NIC Foundation board and the Office of Advancement team,” Horgen said.

For more details on the NIC Foundation, visit foundation.nic.bc.ca.

-With files from Christiana Wiens, North Island College