Some of the items that were tacked on and strewn about a property in Powell River. Image courtesy of the Powell River RCMP.

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The RCMP in Powell River is looking into a unique case.

Constable Chris Bakker said that on Nov. 17th at around 9:03 a.m., the detachment received a report of mischief at a residence in the 3100 block of Byron Road.

Sometime during the night before, various ornamental “trinkets”, including birdbaths, mirrors and pictures, were placed around the property.

Some of the items were nailed to the siding of the property, causing damage to the residence. Police continue to search for who is responsible.

Another case of mischief was reported to have happened on Nov. 19th at around 12:47 a.m. Police responded to calls of a man trying to rip off a lock at the Westview Treatment Plant.

A 30-year-old male, known to police and identified by Bakker as Kyle Hegan, was arrested and charged with mischief. He was found using a small hammer and trying to hammer locks off a cabinet at the plant.

Hagen is being held in custody until his next court appearance.

BREAK AND ENTER

On Nov. 16th at around 9:37 a.m., police were notified of a break and enter at an office building in the 4400 block of Marine Avenue.

Sometime during the previous night, someone broke in and stole two laptops, a laptop case, one DSLR camera, and possibly some money.

Anyone with information on any of the crimes described above is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

BUSY WEEK

Between Nov. 15th and 21st, the Powell River RCMP responded to 120 calls for service. These calls included seven thefts, four assaults, five cases of mischief, one impaired driver, and two break and enters.