Image courtesy of Village of Zeballos on Facebook.

ZEBALLOS, B.C. – Motorists are advised that crews will be working along the Fair Harbour Forest Service Road (FSR) until the end of this month.

There will be road maintenance activities and storm damage repairs from 2-12 kilometres  on the FSR. Work begins today, November 21st and will run through to November 29th.

“Expect delays, please plan your travels accordingly,” read a notice from the Village on Facebook.

