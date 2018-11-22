PORT HARDY, B.C. – Another application has been made for a non-medical retail cannabis store in Port Hardy.

The application to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch is for Pacificanna, a non-medical cannabis retail store.

The application is for a retail space at 7035 Market Street.

As part of the application process, the District of Port Hardy Council must allow an opportunity for affected residents to voice their concerns regarding the application.

In a letter, the district informed affected residents to forward their concerns in writing via mail, email, or in person to director of corporate services Heather Nelson-Smith.

This is the second such application in Port Hardy, with the North Island Mall possibly hosting a non-medical cannabis retail shop in the near future.

The MyTriPortNow.com newsroom has reached out to the district for comment.