A tourist walks by the Little River ferry terminal in Comox on October 7th, 2018. Photo by James Wood/98.9 The Goat/Vista Radio

COMOX, B.C- Extreme weather has led to ferry cancellations across Vancouver Island today.

According to service notices from BC Ferries, the routes between Comox and Powell River as well as Denman to Hornby Island have been cancelled throughout the morning, up to 9:40 a.m. for Denman to Hornby and 11:50 a.m. for the Comox-Powell River route.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us,” read the notice.

“We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience experienced as a result of these cancellations. Our goal is to inform our customers as early as possible of any changes to our scheduled sailings.”

This story will be updated as the situation changes.