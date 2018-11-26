VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- Heavy weather will hitting the coast today.

According to a rainfall warning and windfall warning issued this morning, an intense weather system has moved ashore over the south coast.

“Heavy rain has developed and will continue for most of today with total amounts of 60 to 80 mm by Tuesday morning,” read the rainfall warning.

“In preferred regions of enhanced airmass lift near the Coast Mountains, rainfall amounts are expected to be 90 to 120 mm by Tuesday morning. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

Winds of up to 80 kilometres an hour are expected as well.

“Southeast winds up to 80 km/h over exposed coastal areas will ease late this morning off the west coast of Vancouver Island and late this afternoon for the inner south coast,” read the wind warning.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

The rainfall warning is in place for the following communities.

East Vancouver Island – Courtenay to Campbell River

East Vancouver Island – Duncan to Nanaimo

East Vancouver Island – Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay

Sunshine Coast – Gibsons to Earls Cove

Sunshine Coast – Saltery Bay to Powell River

The windfall warning is not in place for Duncan to Nanaimo.