WOSS, B.C. – Western Forest Products’ (WFP) Englewood operation in Woss will be back up and running next spring.

WFP said mid-March 2019 is when work should begin again on the North Island.

“Quite a few of the guys are working in other divisions,” said Dave Rushton, Area D Director with the Mount Waddington Regional District.

“They’ve transferred some of the equipment over (to Woss) and they’re carrying on in other areas.” WFP halted operations earlier this month due in part to a shift in weather.

The decision affected close to 130 employees.

The Englewood Railway made headlines in November 2017.

Operations on the rail line officially ended on November 7th of last year following a deadly derailment in April 2017.