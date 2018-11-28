POWELL RIVER, B.C. – A Powell River woman is facing drug-related charges after crashing into a police vehicle.

The incident was reported to have happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on November 24th. A police vehicle was hit while parked along Marine Avenue.

The car that hit the police cruiser was stopped. While police were talking to the driver, she attempted to conceal two crack pipes under her leg, according to Constable Chris Bakker.

“The 50 year old Powell River female driver was arrested, and a subsequent search was made of the vehicle,” Bakker said.

“A small amount of a substance believed to be cocaine was located.”

The woman was released on a promise to appear in court, and is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance.

IMPAIRED DRIVING

On November 22nd, at around 2:43 p.m., police responded to a report of an impaired driver near Westview Elementary School.

The vehicle was stopped, and the driver showed “significant signs of impairment,” according to Constable Bakker.

“After a brief confrontation with Police, the 65 year old Powell River male was detained for an impaired investigation and taken back to the office to provide a breath sample,” Bakker stated.

“The breath sample was over the legal limit, and the male has been charged with impaired driving, assaulting a Police Officer and uttering threats.”

The man is currently being held in custody until he appears in court on December 4th, 2018.

THEFT FROM MAIL

Bakker added that on November 26th, police were notified that mail was stolen from the 5800 block of Nass Street.

“A package that had been delivered to the residence earlier in the day was stolen before the owner was able to collect it,” he said.

“Checks were made with neighbours and any other potential witnesses, but all checks were negative.”

Anyone with further details is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

WINTER COUNTER ATTACK

Police in Powell River are also undertaking their Winter Counter Attack campaign to correspond with National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day on December 1st.

“Police are reminding the public that Counter Attack road checks are on now, and if your holiday celebrations involve drinking, please plan ahead for a safe ride home,” Bakker said.

Between November 22nd and November 28th, the RCMP in Powell River responded to 85 calls for service.

Some of these calls included eight thefts, five assaults, four cases of impaired driving, five incidents of mischief and two break and enters.