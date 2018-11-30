QUADRA ISLAND, B.C. – There is new information on last month’s hit and run incident.

A 38-year-old Quadra Island resident Giles Roberts was left in critical condition after he was hit near the 1100 block of Heriot Bay Rd.

According to Cpl. Sean Bulford police seized a vehicle and examined it after someone came forward with new information a few weeks ago

“Things aren’t initially what they appeared to be,” said Cpl. Bulford. “The investigation’s kinda taken a different turn and we’re still collecting evidence and following up on a few things.”

He added that Roberts has gone through the necessary surgeries, and that it’s all a matter of recovering now.