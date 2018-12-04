17 firefighters took part in HAZMAT training last month. Image courtesy the Hyde Creek Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook.

PORT MCNEILL, B.C. – Fire departments from northern Vancouver Island came together last month for specialized training in Port McNeill.

During the weekend of November 25th, firefighters were on hand for HAZMAT training. Hazmat deals with hazardous materials.

Five departments were involved. These included Sointula, Woss, Hyde Creek, Port Hardy and Port McNeill.

“What a great weekend and huge amount of knowledge was learned,” said the Port McNeill department in a statement.

“A great course for three of our firefighters and 14 others from five North Island departments. Hazardous Materials Awareness and Operations – learning all about responding to potential Hazmat incidents on the North Island,” said Port Hardy Fire Rescue on Facebook.

17 firefighters took part in the training weekend.