Skiers are pictured on Mount Washington in Vista Radio file photo. Photo by James Wood/Vista Radio

COURTENAY, B.C. – Snow sports enthusiasts will have to wait a little bit before hitting the slopes at Mount Washington.

The alpine resort has pushed back its opening date of December 7th due to weather conditions. The resort stated that there is around 10 centimetres at the top of the Eagle Hill.

“While the quality of snow is great, we need a few more storms to come through before we can spin the lifts,” read a statement from Mount Washington.

The resort said that temperatures on the mountain are cold, and snow is expected as the week progresses. A new opening date has not been set.

A request for further comment has been sent to the alpine resort.