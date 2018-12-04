PORT MCNEILL, B.C. – After more than a decade with the town of Port McNeill, Chief Administrative Officer Sue Harvey is stepping away from her role.

Harvey will retire at the end of this month. Deputy Administrator Pete Nelson-Smith has been promoted to acting administrator until December 17th.

After that date, the town will decide on a full-time appointment to the position.

Nelson-Smith previously worked as harbour manager for the town. In 2016, he was responsible for revamping harbour rates.

A request for comment has been sent to Port McNeill mayor Gaby Wickstrom.