The Queen of Oak Bay is pictured in a BC Ferries-provided file photo.

VICTORIA, B.C. – BC Ferries announced additional sailings for the holiday season.

Starting from December 20th until January 1st, there will be an additional 130 sailings on the Vancouver – Victoria (Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay) route:

December 26th – 27th – 6 a.m. departures from Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

December 21st and 28th – 10 p.m. departures from Tsawwassen

December 23rd, 26th, and 27th – 10 p.m. departures from Swartz Bay

December 26th and 27th – Midnight sailings from Tsawwassen

There will also be over 30 additional sailings for West Vancouver – Nanaimo (Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay), and six extra sailings on the West Vancouver – Sunshine Coast (Horseshoe Bay – Langdale) route.

BC Ferries is advising travellers to book their travel times in advance to guarantee a sailing spot and to arrive 30 – 60 minutes in advance for their sailing.

According to a news release, BC Ferries is expecting December 23rd to be the most popular travel day before Christmas, and December 26th-28th to have a high volume of travellers after Christmas.

For more information on holiday sailings, and reservations, visit bcferries.com