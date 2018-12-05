Story by Tommy Wang, Vista Radio

ROBERTS CREEK, B.C. – The RCMP is reminding the public to lock up their vehicles.

A bear found itself in a unique situation when it broke into a Ford-150 truck in Roberts Creek and got stuck.

As it tried to get out, the bear ended up tearing off a door, ripped apart the seats and chewed on the dash.

When police responded to the incident, the bear was still in the truck, and police ended up using a rope to pull the door open to let the bear out.