PORT HARDY, B.C. – A fisherman is under investigation after he was found operating a fishing vessel while impaired.

According to a release from the Port Hardy RCMP, they received a report that a fishing vessel appeared to be operating erratically on November 29th at around 9:50 a.m. The report stated the operator seemed to be impaired.

They found the 10-metre vessel going in circles in the open water four miles north of Port Hardy.

The Canadian Coast Guard transported two RCMP officers to the circling vessel. The coast guard tried to get the operator’s attention with a horn signal, but he was slumped over and was unresponsive.

An officer and a coast guard member boarded the vessel. The RCMP officer removed the operator from the helm and the coast guard member brought the vessel back under control.

They examined the operator and found he was grossly intoxicated, with an open bottle of liquor nearby. They located a second man in the fishing vessel’s hold, also intoxicated.

The vessel returned to the Port Hardy marina, where the operator was arrested for impaired operation of a vessel.

The incident is still under investigation.