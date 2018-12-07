VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- The deadline for the electoral reform vote is coming this afternoon.

Voters will have until 4:30 p.m. today to get their ballots into Elections BC.

The only option is to drop them off at a B.C. Service Centre.

Elections BC will begin counting the ballots after the close of voting, but how long it takes to count the ballots depends on turnout.

The referendum is binding.

As of the latest counts from the province, a total of 1,223,546 registered voters have sent in ballots.

That is 37.1 per cent of registered voters.

The latest numbers for Courtenay-Comox show 20,861 people have sent in their ballots, which is 46.8 per cent of the eligible 44,606 voters in the riding.

In the Powell River-Sunshine Coast riding, 18,095 people have sent in their ballots, which represents 45.9 per cent of the 39,440 registered voters.

In the North Island riding, 16,587 people have sent in their ballots, which represents 38.9 per cent of the 42,664 eligible voters