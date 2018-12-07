CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – Elders, seniors, and those with physical disabilities will now have access to affordable homes.

In a release, the provincial government stated that the new affordable homes will be available to Campbell River Aboriginal elders and seniors through a partnership between B.C. and M’akola Housing Society.

The housing complex is located at 340 S Island Hwy, which was a former Travelodge motel. There are 39 renovated bachelor suites for moderate to low income tenants.

“People in communities like Campbell River have been struggling to afford housing for too long,” North Island MLA Claire Trevena said in the release. “This project will make a significant difference in the lives of people who will call this place home. Our government will continue to work with non-profit partners, such as M’akola Housing Society, to build the homes people need throughout B.C.”

Rental rates for each suite is set for $500 per month. M’akola Housing Society owns and operates the building.

M’akola has been operating housing across B.C. for nearly 35 years, including 10 years in Campbell River. M’akola’s CEO Kevin Albers said in the release that this is their first project that will provide housing for singles, instead of families.

The provincial government provided $6.5 million towards the project.

The province is investing in housing through the new Building BC fund, with approximately $186 million allocated for affordable housing on Vancouver Island. This includes $134 million for more than 1, 270 homes, including 40 in Campbell River. $38.8 million is allocated for 194 Indigenous housing, $13.4 million for 50 women’s transition housing.