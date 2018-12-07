CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – An unknown male posed as a police officer and tried to “arrest” a woman on Tuesday.

According to a report from the Mirror, he confronted the woman while she was crossing the street. He told her she was under arrest, but she was able to get away.

She placed the call to the RCMP and said he backed away because there were people watching.

The police then received another call about the same man. This time, he tried to accost a woman in her parked car. The report said he started pounding on her window.

The women described the man as a Caucasian male in his 30s with short dark hair, wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and white runners.

We have reached out to the Campbell River RCMP, but have not heard back yet.