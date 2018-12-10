VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- Strong winds will be hitting the coast tomorrow.

That’s according to Environment Canada, which issued a wind warning this morning for communities along Northern Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Strong winds that could cause damage are expected, as a Pacific frontal system approaches the South Coast tonight.

“Ahead of the front, southeasterly winds of 60 to 80 km/h will develop early Tuesday morning over Sunshine Coast as well as the north and central sections of East Vancouver Island,” read the warning.

“The winds are expected to ease Tuesday afternoon as the front moves inland.”

Loose objects could be tossed by the wind, causing injury or damages. Drivers should be prepared to adjust their travels due to changing road conditions from the high winds.

The following communities are covered by the warning.