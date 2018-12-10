A photo of Lorax playing with the log, courtesy of Peter Hamilton/Lifeforce Ocean Friends.

COMOX, B.C. – A humpback whale was spotted having a fun time off the Comox Harbour earlier this month.

According to Lifeforce Ocean Friends Director Peter Hamilton, the group found a four-year-old humpback named “Lorax” in the Comox waters.

Hamilton said the whale was playing with a log.

“Logging is a term referring to when whales and dolphins are resting. This rare type of “play logging” ads to our knowledge of their complex lives,” Hamilton said in a Lifeforce-issued release.

“I watched her repeatedly going back and forth diving with the large log, lifting it onto her head and actively playing with it. Her playtime lasted for over 45 minutes. Then she joined two other humpbacks.”

Hamilton noted that “over the years”, there have been five reported incidents like this, one of them including Lorax. He said that Lorax was the first humpback to approach Lifeforce’s boat when they relocated their work to Vancouver Island.

A video of Lorax playing with the log can be seen via this link, courtesy of Lifeforce Ocean Friends.