VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – Mother Nature had an adverse effect on BC Ferries sailings this morning.

The transportation service noted a number of cancellations.

CAMPBELL RIVER-QUADRA ISLAND

The Powell River Queen, which serves the route between Campbell River and Quadra Island, was pulled back due to high winds.

The sailings affected were the 9:00 a.m. departing Quadra Island, and the 9:30 a.m. leaving Campbell River.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so,” read a notice from BC Ferries.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience experienced as a result of this cancellation.”

As of this publication, no other cancellations have been announced on that route.

COMOX-POWELL RIVER

On the run between Comox and Powell River, the Salish Raven‘s 6:15 a.m. departure out of Comox was cancelled, as was the 8:05 a.m. out of Powell River.

No further cancellations have been announced.

TEXADA ISLAND-POWELL RIVER

Between Texada Island and Powell River, the North Island Princess‘ 9:20 a.m. departure out of Texada Island was cancelled. The 10:40 a.m. sailing leaving Powell River has also been cancelled.

No other cancellations have been announced as of this publication.

HORNBY ISLAND (Shingle Spit)-Denman Island East (Gravelly Bay)

BC Ferries has also announced that the run between Hornby Island and Denman Island East has modified its schedule. No specific times have been released.

“The MV Quinitsa has modified sailing times due to adverse weather conditions – high winds: The vessel will not be cancelling sailings however, they will depart each terminal as it is safe to do so. Sailing times will vary until the severe weather subsides,” read a notice from the ferry service.

No cancellations were announced between Buckley Bay (Vancouver Island) and Denman Island West

There were no cancellations announced on northern Vancouver Island routes, and the sailings between Powell River and Sechelt have not been affected by the high winds.