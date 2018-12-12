CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C-The police in Campbell River are still looking for more information after a strange incident involving a fake cop last week.

According to Corporal Ron Vlooswyk, spokesperson for the Campbell River police detachment, a man tried to “arrest” a woman in Campbell River last Tuesday around 4 p.m.

In a report from the Campbell River Mirror, which cited Vlooswyk, he confronted the woman while she was crossing the street. He told her she was under arrest, but she was able to get away.

She placed the call to the RCMP and said he backed away because there were people watching.

He was picked up by a vehicle, believed to be white in colour.

Shortly afterwards, the police received another call about the same man. This time, he tried to accost a woman in her parked car. The report said he started pounding on her window.

The women described the man as a Caucasian male in his 30s with short dark hair, wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and white runners. He was also described as “off”, possibly due to mental illness, drugs, or alcohol.

On Monday, Vlooswyk confirmed the reports to the MyCampbellRiverNow.com newsroom, and stated that the incidents were very odd and concerning. He indicated that police have not had any other reports of anything similar since Tuesday.

“Certainly, we’re keeping our eye out, and of course we’re asking the public if they see strange encounters like this to give us a call,” said Vlooswyk.

The Campbell River detachment can be reached at (250) 286-6221, and Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.