Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Northern Vancouver Island. Photo by James Wood/1240 Coast AM/Vista Radio

VANCOUVER ISLAND NORTH, B.C. – Residents on northern Vancouver Island will feel some strong wind gusts today.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the region.

A strong frontal wave will produce southwest winds of up to 90 kilometres per hour over exposed coastal sections of the Central Coast and North Vancouver Island this afternoon.

Winds will slow down to 30 to 50 kilometres per hour later this evening, as the frontal wave moves out of the affected regions.

The agency said that the strong winds could cause damage to structures, windows, roof shingles and loose objects could get tossed around, potentially causing injuries.