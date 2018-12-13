The RCMP and the Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's assistance after a local resident's dog was found shot dead. Photo provided by the Campbell River Crime Stoppers.

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – The Campbell River RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance after a dog was found shot dead.

According to a release from the Crime Stoppers, a local resident was mountain biking with friends in the Smugglers Ridge trailers near Glenmore and York Roads on November 25th. Their dog was off-leash and failed to return.

They were unable to locate the dog, despite an exhaustive search.

On November 27th, the dog was found at the mouth of the Oyster River. A veterinarian determined the dog had been killed by a gunshot.

The RCMP are asking residents to contact the detachment or the Crime Stoppers with information to determine the circumstances of the dog’s death.