File photo of the Puntledge River. Photo by James Wood/98.9 The Goat/Vista Radio

VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- River levels are rising around the west coast.

According to British Columbia’s River Forecast Centre, a high streamflow advisory has been issued for multiple communities across Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

This includes the following areas:

West Vancouver Island – including tributaries around Gold River, Zeballos, Tofino and surrounding areas

Central Vancouver Island – including the Sproat and Somass Rivers and areas surrounding Port Alberni

East Vancouver Island – including tributaries around Campbell River, Courtenay, Parksville, Nanaimo and surrounding areas

Southern Vancouver Island – including the Cowichan River, Chemainus River and surrounding tributaries

Howe Sound – including the Stawamus River and tributaries along the Sea-to-Sky Highway

Sunshine Coast – including watersheds around Gibsons and Sechelt

The advisory stems from a series of powerful storms impacting the province from the Pacific Ocean.

“The second of these storms has delivered moderate rainfall across the region, with rainfall amounts in the 50-130 mm range being observed over the past 24 hours,” read the centre’s advisory.

“Significant snowfall has occurred over higher terrain. Rainfall is expected to continue through Thursday evening, and ease overnight and early on Friday before the next storm system arrives later on Friday. Temperatures are expected to rise over this period, however significant snow melt is not expected. Additional storm systems are expected to continue to impact south-west BC over the weekend and into next week.”

High streamflows are expected tonight, on Friday, and through the weekend, though brief periods between storms are expected to allow river levels to ease between heavy rainfall.