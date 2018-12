MOUNT CAIN, B.C- Another North Island ski destination is opening up tomorrow.

According to a notice posted to their website, Mount Cain Alpine Park is opening up for operation starting at 9:30 a.m. tomorrow.

The mountain expected their staff will be busy at the ticket booth, and asked those heading up to allow for some patience.

Cain’s opening will take place at the same time as Mount Washington in the Comox Valley, which had been delayed due to lack of snow.