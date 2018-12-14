Story by Troy Landreville, MyComoxValleyNow.com

COMOX, B.C. – Windy weather is the reason behind a handful of ferry cancellations across Vancouver Island today.

In the Comox Valley, the Salish Raven has cancelled the following sailings due to adverse weather conditions – high winds:

– Comox (Little River) – Powell River (Westview)

9:55 a.m. departing Little River

11:50 a.m. departing Powell River

According to BC Ferries, the vessel will hold in dock in Comox until the weather has subsided within safe operating parameters.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us,” BC Ferries noted in its online advisory. “We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so. “

Further south, seven different ferry sailings have been cancelled between Nanaimo and the Mainland. Full details can be found here: https://www.bcferries.com/current_conditions/service_notices.html