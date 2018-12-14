CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – NIC students will be getting a boost to practicum work with remote First Nations.

According to a release from the college, NIC nursing instructor Joanna Fraser received a grant for her research and collaboration with remote First Nations.

Fraser’s research centres on improving wellness, health services and understanding of Indigenous values in nursing education.

The $212, 067 grant is from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC).

“This $212,067 grant expands our reconciliation work and transforms our curriculum,” said Fraser in the release.

Fraser’s research also builds on a 10-year partnership between NIC’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program and remote First Nations.

North Island College’s BSN program responds to the challenges Indigenous people from remote communities face when accessing adequate and culturally effective healthcare services.

Third and fourth-year nursing students participate in practicums in First Nations communities on B.C.’s central coast and overseas. The funding will allow students to go on practicums earlier in their studies.