The 6th annual Campbell River Shoebox Project is a success, thanks to residents' generosity. Photo courtesy of Alison Skrepneck, local coordinator for the Shoebox Project.

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – Campbell River residents once again showed their generosity.

The sixth year for the Campbell River Shoebox Project has been a success, according to local coordinator Alison Skrepneck.

Skrepneck said she is very grateful and pleased with the generosity in the community.

According to a release, the Shoebox Project received over 500 gift-filled boxes, surpassing the initial goal of 375. The boxes were delivered in and around Campbell River and several North Island communities.

The boxes were given to women who are homeless or at risk of being homeless. Essentials were delivered to shelters, emergency centres and transitional homes.

440 boxes were distributed around Campbell River, with the rest of the boxes distributed to women in need in the North Island.

Skrepneck would like to thank members of the community who donated and helped assemble each shoebox.