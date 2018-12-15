VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued another wind warning for parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

The advisory is in effect for Eastern Vancouver Island, which includes Courtenay to Campbell River, and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

The alert also impacts Northern Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. The Sunshine Coast areas affected include Gibsons to Earls Cove, and Saltery Bay to Powell River.

For Eastern Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, strong winds of 60 to 90 kilometres per hour will develop over exposed coastal sections Saturday (Dec. 15) afternoon ahead of another approaching Pacific frontal system, according to Environment Canada.

The winds are expected to ease Sunday morning.

For the North Island, the agency said a “very intense” Pacific frontal system is forecast to cross Haida Gwaii Saturday night.

“Ahead of the front, southeast winds up to 100 km/h with higher gusts will develop over exposed coastal sections this (Saturday) afternoon and continue into the evening,” read the notice from Environment Canada.

“In its wake, winds will ease to southeast 60 km/h late overnight.”

Resident are advised to use caution while the advisory is in effect.