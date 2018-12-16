VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – Environment Canada has lifted its wind warning for parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

The agency issued the notice Saturday morning for eastern Vancouver Island, which included the Comox Valley up to Campbell River, and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

The advisory also impacted the North Island (including the Tri-Port areas) and the Sunshine Coast (Saltery Bay to Powell River, and Gibsons to Earls Cove).

The wind warning was lifted at around 1:06 p.m. this afternoon.