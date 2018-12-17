COURTENAY – With six new locally elected officials and three new provincial appointees, 2018 will go down in history as a year of change for the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET).

Oversight for the Island Coastal Economic Trust is provided by a board of directors that includes local elected officials as well as provincial appointees.

Two regional advisory committees comprised of all of the region’s mayors, regional district chairs, and MLAs elect eight of their members to serve on the board.

“The elections and provincial appointments mean a significant amount of renewal and rejuvenation of the leadership at ICET, and while we will miss the contributions of our colleagues that have left the board, I’m excited to get to work with this new group of community-minded individuals,” said board chair Josie Osborne, Mayor of Tofino.

“I want to thank all the outgoing members for their service and dedication to growing and diversifying our regional economy.”

Five provincial board appointments expired in August.

Dave Mannix of the Snuneymuxw First Nation was re-appointed to the board by the Lieutenant Governor in Council for a three-year term.

New three-year term appointments include Megan Hanacek of Port McNeill, Dana Thorne of Cowichan Tribes and Barry O’Neill of Lantzville.

These new appointees join returning board members Josie Osborne, Mayor of Tofino (Chair), Aaron Stone, Mayor of Ladysmith (Vice-Chair), Andy Adams Mayor of Campbell River (Treasurer) and John Jack, Huu-ay-aht Council and Chair, Alberni Clayoquot Regional District.

Following the local government elections in October, several new members were elected from both Regional Advisory Committees to fill vacancies on the Board.

The Central South Island Regional Advisory Committee (CSIRAC) elected Ian Morrison, Chair of Cowichan Valley Regional District, Michelle Staples, Mayor of Duncan and Al Siebring, Mayor of North Cowichan. Rod Peters, Mayor of Lake Cowichan was elected Chair of the CSIRAC, and also sits as an ex-officio member of the Board.

The North Island Sunshine Coast Regional Advisory Committee (NISCRAC) elected Leslie Baird, Mayor of Cumberland to the Board.

Mayor John MacDonald of Sayward was elected chair of the NISCRAC, and joins Peters as an ex-officio member of the board.