CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – RCMP in Campbell River is looking into an incident of indecent exposure.

Corporal Ron Vlooswyk said on Friday, Dec. 14th at around 11:00 a.m., police responded to a complaint that a man had exposed himself to a woman.

The victim was at the bus stop on Alder Street at Rockland in the northbound lane, waiting for transit.

“She saw the male walk across the street toward her and as he passed by her, he exposed himself,” Vlooswyk said in a release.

“The male turned around and again exposed himself as he walked by. The woman yelled at him and the male ran away eastbound on Rockland.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male between the ages of 17 and 19, with scraggly blond hair. He was seen wearing a beige jacket and burgundy pants.

“We do not have any other reports of this nature,” Vlooswyk said.

“It’s important for people to call in any strange incidents so we can conduct thorough investigation and pass information to the public.”

Anyone with further details is asked to contact CrimeStoppers or the Campbell River RCMP.