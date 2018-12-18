SARITA BAY, B.C- The comment period for a liquefied natural gas project for Sarita Bay is now open. It’s one of the biggest land-based LNG projects planned for development in B.C. The facility will be developed by Steelhead LNG through a co-management partnership with the Huu-ay-aht First Nations.The project will be developed on a 475 hectare area owned by the First Nation, about 70 kilometers south-west of Port Alberni. The project will include the construction of a pipeline to deliver natural gas from northern BC to the Huu-ay-aht territory, crossing the ocean at Powell River to the Comox Valley, as well as a land-based liquefaction facility in Sarita Bay and a processing plant that will treat, liquefy and store the natural gas.Gas processed at the site will be loaded into carriers for exportation to customers, primarily in Asia.

The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency has begun a federal environmental assessment for the Kwispaa LNG Project.The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to comment on which aspects of the environment may be affected by this project and what should be examined during the environmental assessment, as detailed in the draft Environmental Impact Statement Guidelines.

Comments received will be taken into consideration in finalizing the EIS Guidelines before issuing them to the proponent.All comments received will be considered public.