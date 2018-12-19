NIC instructor Danita Schmidt with Tony Bellavia, NIC’s Associate Vice President Access and Regions at NIC’s annual employee recognition event. Photo courtesy North Island College.

PORT HARDY, B.C. – A North Island College (NIC) instructor has been recognized for her hard work over the years.

Danita Schmidt taught for 15 years at NIC’s Mount Waddington regional campus in Port Hardy until this past year.

She now teaches math upgrading courses at the Campbell River and Comox Valley campuses.

Multiple teachers and staff were recognized at the school’s employee recognition event.