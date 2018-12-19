Campbell River RCMP asking for help in underwear bandit investigation
The Campbell River RCMP and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's assistance in identifying this suspect. Photo courtesy of the Campbell River Crime Stoppers.
CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – A man allegedly robbed a Campbell River gas station with an underwear on his head.
According to a release from Crime Stoppers, the suspect went into the Husky station on South Island Highway on the night of November 12th.
He indicated he had a gun and demanded cash. Surveillance photos show he was wearing what seemed to be red underwear to disguise himself.
The suspect fled the scene once he received a sum of cash.
The RCMP and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information on the suspect. Call the RCMP or contact Crime Stoppers to submit anonymous tips.