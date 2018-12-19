The Campbell River RCMP and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's assistance in identifying this suspect. Photo courtesy of the Campbell River Crime Stoppers.

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – A man allegedly robbed a Campbell River gas station with an underwear on his head.

According to a release from Crime Stoppers, the suspect went into the Husky station on South Island Highway on the night of November 12th.

He indicated he had a gun and demanded cash. Surveillance photos show he was wearing what seemed to be red underwear to disguise himself.

The suspect fled the scene once he received a sum of cash.

The RCMP and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information on the suspect. Call the RCMP or contact Crime Stoppers to submit anonymous tips.