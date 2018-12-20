The Salish Raven is pictured at the Little River ferry terminal in Comox on October 7th, 2018. Photo by James Wood/98.9 The Goat/Vista Radio

VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- Ferry travellers will have difficulty today.

Due to the heavy weather, BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings on it’s major routes today. As of 5:45 a.m., the cancellations affected the following main routes.

Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay

Tsawwassen-Duke Point

Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay

Tsawwassen-Southern Gulf Islands

The Comox-Powell River run was also cancelled, with the 6:15 a.m. leaving Little River and the 8:05 a.m. leaving Powell River no longer taking place.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us,” read the service notice.

“We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience experienced as a result of this cancellation.”

Wind warnings are in effect for the entire Sunshine Coast and all of Vancouver Island, except for the northern end.

According to Environment Canada, those areas can expect winds between 70 and 90 km/h this morning, picking up to 100 km/h in exposed coastal areas around noon.