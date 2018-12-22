VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – The stormy weather has lead to another wind warning being issued on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Environment Canada has issued the alert for eastern Vancouver Island, including Courtenay to Campbell River and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

The advisory also affects the North Island region, including the Tri-Port area, and the Sunshine Coast.

That includes Gibsons to Earls Cove and Saltery Bay to Powell River.

A strong Pacific frontal system will approach the BC Coast this afternoon. Southeast winds of 70 kilometres per hour are expected.

On the North Island, those winds are expected to reach 90 kilometres per hour.

Winds are anticipated to ease tonight and tomorrow morning.