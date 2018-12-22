PORT HARDY, B.C. – Residents won’t be able to visit Municipal Hall on Tuesday.

The local office will be closed for Christmas day, and the holiday season including January 1st, 2019.

The district said anyone with an after hours public works emergency can call (250) 902-9944.

Port Hardy Recreation will also be close December 24th to 26th, according to the district’s website.

Holiday skating and swimming hours are also in effect. Those can be seen here.

GARBAGE AND RECYLING PICKUP

The district said that there will be no service disruptions this year for garbage and recycling.

December 26th and January 2nd will be regular service days in Port Hardy.

In Fort Rupert, Tuesday December 25th service will be done on Monday, December 24th.

Service scheduled for Tuesday, January 1st will be done Monday, December 31st.

The district said that the Transfer Station will be closed December 23rd, 25th, 30th and January 1st, 2019.